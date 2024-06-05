Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.77

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $863.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

