CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CME Group were worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $203.78 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.