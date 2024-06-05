Coinbase Global’s (COIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.5 %

COIN stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,051 shares in the company, valued at $55,382,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,433 shares of company stock worth $91,455,327. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.