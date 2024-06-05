Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

