Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,195,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

