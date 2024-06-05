Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,387,095 in the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

