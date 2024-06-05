Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Down 3.2%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.72. 9,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.91. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

