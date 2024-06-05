CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CSGP stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

