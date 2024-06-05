Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79. 890,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,165,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Specifically, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,065,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,170,710.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,709,976.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,065,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,170,710.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904. 23.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

