CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,050 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $767,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,228 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRSP opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $91.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

