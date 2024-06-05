CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

