CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $370.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Shares of CRWD opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average is $295.54. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

