CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $420.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.13.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.