CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.930-4.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.13.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.0 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $305.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 848.86, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.