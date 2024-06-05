Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 585,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 449,748 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,259 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 417,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $7,800,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.