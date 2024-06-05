CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,262.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSPI shares. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
