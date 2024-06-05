CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Joseph R. Nerges Buys 2,200 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,262.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,352,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,220,474.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.38. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.18%.

CSP Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSPI shares. TheStreet downgraded CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSP

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.