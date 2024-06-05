CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,888 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.23. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

