CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,789 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 48.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

