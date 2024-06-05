CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 396 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

NYSE GWW opened at $887.12 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.01 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $957.08 and a 200-day moving average of $913.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

