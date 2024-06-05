CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %

Ameren stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

