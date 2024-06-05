CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHH opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

