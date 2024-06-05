CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 128.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $113.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.66 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

