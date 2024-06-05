CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 61.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 123,589 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sprinklr by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 55.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

