CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,261.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,402 shares of company stock worth $17,607,288 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

