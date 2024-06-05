CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,807,000 after buying an additional 676,012 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,079,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

