CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.05.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.6 %

ADSK opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.22.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

