CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,001 shares of company stock worth $1,221,968. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.16 and a 1-year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

