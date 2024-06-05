CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $230.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.58.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

