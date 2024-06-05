CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $282,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 146,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 81,788 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Xerox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XRX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

