CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,487,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,651,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 103.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,621 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,306,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,036 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $42.89 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

