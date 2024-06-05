CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $414,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $297.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.73 and a 12-month high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.19.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

