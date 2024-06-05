CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $426,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:USB opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

