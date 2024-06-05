CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $442,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $431.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.45. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $357.79 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

