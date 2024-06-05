CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $336,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $236.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

