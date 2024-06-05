CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,036,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,331 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 839,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,549,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

