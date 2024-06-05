CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.09. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

