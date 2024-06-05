CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,159 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
NYSE EMR opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $103.38.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
