CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

