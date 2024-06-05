CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 244.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VFH opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.