CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

