CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,562,000 after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEU opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

