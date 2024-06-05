CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

