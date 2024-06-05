D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.11. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 355,823 shares trading hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $579.64 million, a P/E ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

