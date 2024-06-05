D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.11. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 355,823 shares trading hands.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $579.64 million, a P/E ratio of 206.21 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.