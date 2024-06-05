D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Director Emil Michael Sells 25,675 Shares

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) Director Emil Michael sold 25,675 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $34,661.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 937,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Emil Michael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Emil Michael sold 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $47,258.90.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $220.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.03. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

