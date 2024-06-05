DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of DaVita worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,518,000 after buying an additional 885,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 67,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DaVita by 15.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

