Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.86

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.86 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 71539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dayforce from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.