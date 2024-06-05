Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 24,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Apple by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 459,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 405,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 145,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average is $183.28. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.