Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.96. 310,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,132,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

