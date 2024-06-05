Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $72,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

DLR opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.30 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

