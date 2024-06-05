Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFIV opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

